Zelensky wants to give priority to discussing business with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected a substantive conversation on investments and business with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We are willing to talk with America about business between the two countries. Well, there are also issues of international relations and an issue of putting an end to the war. We expect their support. But they do support it openly," Zelensky said when asked what he expected from a meeting with Trump in an interview with the project 100 Days of the President of Ukraine on the 1+1 TV channel on Saturday.