Without stronger sanctions, Russia not to seek real diplomacy – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the introduction of strong sanctions against Russia in order to force the Russian side to take diplomatic steps to end the war.

"We need to put pressure on Russia so that the killings stop. Without stronger sanctions, without stronger pressure on Russia, they will not seek real diplomacy there," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Saturday, commenting on the Russian occupiers' strike on a bus near Bilopillia, Sumy region, on Saturday morning, which claimed the lives of nine civilians.

According to him, on Friday "there was an opportunity to ceasefire," but Russia "preserves only the opportunity for itself to continue killing."

"Yesterday in Istanbul, everyone saw a weak and unprepared Russian delegation without significant powers. This must change. Real steps are needed to end the war. We expect strong sanctions against Russia from the United States, Europe and all our partners. Diplomacy must work. I thank everyone in the world who is really helping – not with words, but with force. Peace is needed," Zelenskyy said.