Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:25 17.05.2025

Without stronger sanctions, Russia not to seek real diplomacy – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Without stronger sanctions, Russia not to seek real diplomacy – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the introduction of strong sanctions against Russia in order to force the Russian side to take diplomatic steps to end the war.

"We need to put pressure on Russia so that the killings stop. Without stronger sanctions, without stronger pressure on Russia, they will not seek real diplomacy there," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Saturday, commenting on the Russian occupiers' strike on a bus near Bilopillia, Sumy region, on Saturday morning, which claimed the lives of nine civilians.

According to him, on Friday "there was an opportunity to ceasefire," but Russia "preserves only the opportunity for itself to continue killing."

"Yesterday in Istanbul, everyone saw a weak and unprepared Russian delegation without significant powers. This must change. Real steps are needed to end the war. We expect strong sanctions against Russia from the United States, Europe and all our partners. Diplomacy must work. I thank everyone in the world who is really helping – not with words, but with force. Peace is needed," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #sanctions_russia

MORE ABOUT

11:54 14.05.2025
EU Council to finally approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia on May 20

EU Council to finally approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia on May 20

11:30 14.05.2025
EU agrees on 17th package of sanctions against Russia, 189 more shadow fleet vessels added to list

EU agrees on 17th package of sanctions against Russia, 189 more shadow fleet vessels added to list

13:18 05.04.2025
Zelenskyy: We believe that US won't lift sanctions on Russia, EU will definitely not lift them

Zelenskyy: We believe that US won't lift sanctions on Russia, EU will definitely not lift them

09:49 02.04.2025
Zelenskyy hopes Trump will increase sanctions pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy hopes Trump will increase sanctions pressure on Russia

16:59 27.03.2025
Brussels' position on sanctions against Russia remains unchanged: In order to cancel or change them, Russian troops must be withdrawn from all of Ukraine

Brussels' position on sanctions against Russia remains unchanged: In order to cancel or change them, Russian troops must be withdrawn from all of Ukraine

16:49 15.03.2025
Zelenskyy calls for strengthening sanctions against Russia to force it to take first steps to end the war

Zelenskyy calls for strengthening sanctions against Russia to force it to take first steps to end the war

10:16 24.02.2025
EU Council approves 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions

EU Council approves 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions

12:36 19.02.2025
European Commission head announces continued pressure on Russia after introduction of 16th package of sanctions

European Commission head announces continued pressure on Russia after introduction of 16th package of sanctions

12:18 19.02.2025
EU ambassadors agree on 16th package of sanctions against Russia to be adopted by EU Council on Monday

EU ambassadors agree on 16th package of sanctions against Russia to be adopted by EU Council on Monday

14:56 04.09.2024
Zelenskyy, Irish PM discuss strengthening sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy, Irish PM discuss strengthening sanctions against Russia

HOT NEWS

Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia in talks demands to give it five regions of Ukraine and recognize this at intl level – media

Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

Zelenskyy on Russian strike on bus near Bilopillia: It is deliberate killing of civilians

General Staff: 145 combat clashes recorded over past day

LATEST

The Netherlands increases volume of military aid to Ukraine almost threefold in 2025 – Zelenskyy

Diplomat suspected of espionage dies suddenly in Sweden, case is related to ex-ambassador to Ukraine

For Putin, negotiations are one of ways of waging war – Poroshenko

Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia in talks demands to give it five regions of Ukraine and recognize this at intl level – media

Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

Ukrainian drones hit ammunition depots near Perevalne in occupied Crimea

Zelenskyy on Russian strike on bus near Bilopillia: It is deliberate killing of civilians

Bus with civilians destroyed near Bilopillia is evacuation bus

General Staff: 145 combat clashes recorded over past day

AD
AD