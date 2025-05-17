Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:26 17.05.2025

Yermak calls meeting with US, Turkish sides in Istanbul very productive

1 min read
Yermak calls meeting with US, Turkish sides in Istanbul very productive

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak thanked the Turkish and U.S. delegations for the organized meeting and called it very productive.

"I thank Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Thomas Barrack, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidal and Director of the National Intelligence Organization of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin for a very productive meeting," Yermak said on Saturday on the X social network.

As reported, trilateral talks between Ukraine, Turkey and the United States were held in Istanbul on Friday before the meeting of the Ukrainian, Turkish and Russian delegations. The Ukrainian delegation was led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The parties discussed joint work on real mechanisms that should lead to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, as well as humanitarian issues, including the release of Ukrainian prisoners and the return of children.

Tags: #yermak #istanbul

