Zelensky proposes transferring appointment, dismissal of National Guard commander to president

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed transferring to the head of state the appointment and dismissal of the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine and removing it from the subordination of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine.

This is provided for by draft law No. 1007, introduced by the head of state on August 29 to the Verkhovna Rada, on amending certain laws of Ukraine on the activities of the National Guard, which the president defined as urgent.