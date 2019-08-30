Zelensky suggests that Rada legislatively regulate confiscation of illegal assets

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law amending certain legislative acts regarding the confiscation of illegal assets of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government, and punishment for the acquisition of such assets.

The relevant draft law, defined by the head of state as urgent, is registered under No. 1031.

Currently, the text of the bill and supporting documents are not available on the parliament's website.