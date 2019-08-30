Facts

11:25 30.08.2019

Zelensky to visit Poland on Aug 31-Sept 1

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay an official visit to Poland from August 31 to September 1, the website of the head of Ukrainian state reports.

"On August 31, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay an official visit to the Republic of Poland at the invitation of the President of this country Andrzej Duda," it says.

It is noted that the program of the visit provides for Zelensky's meetings with Andrzej Duda, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Moravecki, Senate Marshal Stanisław Karczewski and business representatives.

"On September 1, the president of Ukraine will take part in memorial events in Warsaw on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II and will hold a series of meetings with foreign leaders who will take part in them," the message said.

As reported, on August 28, U.S. Presidential Advisor on National Security John Bolton said that the United States was expecting a meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw.

On August 30, Trump announced that he had decided to cancel his visit to Poland planned at the end of this week in connection with the approach of the powerful hurricane "Dorian" to American territory.

Tags: #poland #zelensky
