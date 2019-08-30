Rada approves Ukrainian cabinet composition proposed by PM Honcharuk

The Verkhovna Rada has backed the candidates to the new cabinet of ministers proposed by newly appointed Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk on behalf of the ruling parliamentary coalition, the Servant of the People faction.

A total of 281 parliamentarians voted for the cabinet on Thursday evening, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent said.

The new Ukrainian government includes: Dmytro Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration; Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister, Digital Transformation Minister; Tymofiy Mylovanov, Minister of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture; Oksana Markarova, Minister of Finance; Oleksiy Orzhel, Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection; Vladyslav Krykliy, Minister of Infrastructure; Olena Babak, Minister of Development of Communities and Territories; Hanna Novosad, Minister of Education and Science; Zoriana Skaletska (Chernenko), Minister of Health; Volodymyr Borodiansky, Minister of Youth Policy, Culture and Sports; Yulia Sokolovska, Minister of Social Policy; Arsen Avakov, Interior Minister; Denys Maliuska, Minister of Justice; Oksana Koliada (Havryliuk), Minister for Veterans, Temporarily Occupied Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons; and Dmytro Dubilet, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Earlier in the day, the parliament appointed Vadym Prystaiko as foreign minister and Andriy Zahorodniuk as defense minister, as recommended by the Ukrainian president.

In the new Ukrainian cabinet unifications have occurred of the Economy Ministry and the Agriculture Ministry, the Energy Ministry and the Ecology Ministry; the Veterans Ministry and the Ministry of Temporary Occupied Territories; and the Culture Ministry and the Youth and Sports Ministry.