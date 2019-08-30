Facts

09:47 30.08.2019

Rada approves Ukrainian cabinet composition proposed by PM Honcharuk

2 min read
Rada approves Ukrainian cabinet composition proposed by PM Honcharuk

The Verkhovna Rada has backed the candidates to the new cabinet of ministers proposed by newly appointed Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk on behalf of the ruling parliamentary coalition, the Servant of the People faction.

A total of 281 parliamentarians voted for the cabinet on Thursday evening, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent said.

The new Ukrainian government includes: Dmytro Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration; Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister, Digital Transformation Minister; Tymofiy Mylovanov, Minister of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture; Oksana Markarova, Minister of Finance; Oleksiy Orzhel, Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection; Vladyslav Krykliy, Minister of Infrastructure; Olena Babak, Minister of Development of Communities and Territories; Hanna Novosad, Minister of Education and Science; Zoriana Skaletska (Chernenko), Minister of Health; Volodymyr Borodiansky, Minister of Youth Policy, Culture and Sports; Yulia Sokolovska, Minister of Social Policy; Arsen Avakov, Interior Minister; Denys Maliuska, Minister of Justice; Oksana Koliada (Havryliuk), Minister for Veterans, Temporarily Occupied Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons; and Dmytro Dubilet, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Earlier in the day, the parliament appointed Vadym Prystaiko as foreign minister and Andriy Zahorodniuk as defense minister, as recommended by the Ukrainian president.

In the new Ukrainian cabinet unifications have occurred of the Economy Ministry and the Agriculture Ministry, the Energy Ministry and the Ecology Ministry; the Veterans Ministry and the Ministry of Temporary Occupied Territories; and the Culture Ministry and the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Tags: #honcharuk #cabinet_of_ministers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:37 29.08.2019
Oleksiy Honcharuk becomes Ukraine's premier

Oleksiy Honcharuk becomes Ukraine's premier

17:51 29.08.2019
IMF mission will be in Kyiv in a few weeks for new cooperation

IMF mission will be in Kyiv in a few weeks for new cooperation

13:20 29.08.2019
Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

15:38 22.08.2019
Razumkov doesn't exclude possibility of considering Cabinet formation on Aug 29 by Rada

Razumkov doesn't exclude possibility of considering Cabinet formation on Aug 29 by Rada

18:08 14.08.2019
President's representative Gerus asks Cabinet to stop implementation of Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

President's representative Gerus asks Cabinet to stop implementation of Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

17:41 14.08.2019
Klitschko's resignation as Kyiv administration head to be considered by new govt

Klitschko's resignation as Kyiv administration head to be considered by new govt

17:10 14.08.2019
Cabinet obliges recipients of international technical assistance to publish information about it

Cabinet obliges recipients of international technical assistance to publish information about it

16:49 14.08.2019
Government approves new version of PrivatBank's bylaws

Government approves new version of PrivatBank's bylaws

16:30 14.08.2019
Cabinet allocates almost UAH 18.6 mln one-time assistance to families of killed, disabled ATO participants

Cabinet allocates almost UAH 18.6 mln one-time assistance to families of killed, disabled ATO participants

15:36 14.08.2019
Cabinet amends mechanism of PSO in electricity market

Cabinet amends mechanism of PSO in electricity market

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ruslan Riaboshapka becomes Ukraine's prosecutor general

Lawyer Rybin denies that planes with captives already left for swap

Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap hasn't yet happened, process continuing – President's Office

Oleksiy Honcharuk becomes Ukraine's premier

Zelensky submits Honcharuk candidacy for the post of PM

LATEST

Rada passes bill on lifting deputy immunity at first reading

Ruslan Riaboshapka becomes Ukraine's prosecutor general

Lawyer Rybin denies that planes with captives already left for swap

Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap hasn't yet happened, process continuing – President's Office

Zelensky submits Honcharuk candidacy for the post of PM

Batkivschyna MP Kondratiuk elected Rada deputy chairwoman

Stefanchuk elected First Deputy Rada chairman of IX convocation

Five parliamentary factions, group For Future created in Rada

Candidacy of Andriy Zahorodniuk proposed to post of defense minister of Ukraine – MP from Servant of the People Yaremenko

President to offer Riaboshapka prosecutor general post, Bakanov SBU chief post – MP from Servant of the People Poturayev

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD