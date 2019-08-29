Facts

10:41 29.08.2019

Ceremonial Rada meeting to swear in new MPs ends

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation Andriy Parubiy opened the ceremonial meeting of parliament on Thursday for swearing in members of parliament elected at the snap parliamentary election in 2019.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the ceremonial meeting.

Presidents of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk, Leonid Kuchma, Viktor Yushchenko, Petro Poroshenko were also present in the Rada.

In the box of the government were members of the government, led by Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

The meeting was also attended by former prime ministers of Ukraine and chairmen of the Verkhovna Rada, the head of the Presidential Office, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the head and members of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Ukraine, the head and judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, the head of the Supreme Court, the head of the High Council of Justice, the prosecutor general, ombudswoman, the head of the Accounting Chamber, the governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, acting heads of the SBU, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, the heads of the central executive bodies, the heads of regional councils and the Kyiv mayor, heads of churches and religious associations.

Vice President of the European Parliament Klara Dobrev, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli, Deputy Speaker of the Israeli Knesset Israel Eichler, and a number of other foreign guests took part in the solemn meeting.

