Over 300,000 people cross demarcation line in Donbas over past week – Border Service

Ukrainian border guards over the past week allowed 309,500 citizens and 36,200 vehicles to pass through the demarcation line in Donbas according to the established procedure, the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported.

"Some 282 people were denied access through the contact line due to errors in documents or a lack of the required list of documents. Border guards at the checkpoint recorded 59 internally displaced people who, due to the humanitarian crisis and systematic violations of human rights by the occupation administration of the Russian Federation, were forced to leave their place of permanent residence and seek a better life in the territory controlled by Ukrainian authorities," the report said.

Border patrols within the existing humanitarian road corridors in the area of the Joint Forces Operation revealed 31 passports of Ukraine containing signs of partial falsification.

"Some 18 citizens were brought to administrative responsibility at the checkpoints on the demarcation line, with respect to whom it was established that they crossed the state border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation at non-working checkpoints on a temporarily uncontrolled section of the Russian-Ukrainian border," the State Border Service added.