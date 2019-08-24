President hopes Day of Peace soon to come to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said he believes that a new pivotal date will appear in a calendar of Ukraine, the day of peace comes to Ukraine.

"On this important day, we believe that a new, no less significant date will soon appear in the Ukrainian calendar. The specific date and month is not important in this case, because it will be the day, when peace comes, and my morning will begin with an SMS message that 1,000 boys and 1,001 girls were born in Ukraine over the past day. Happy Birthday, Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!" he said in the end of his speech on the occasion of Independence Day of Ukraine.

When opening his speech, the president said that every morning he receives a message from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informing on a number of shootings and servicemen killed in the area of joint forces operation.

"The figures can be different, but only one makes the morning good, when it is zero. Zero of shooting attacks, zero of losses," he said.

The president urged to express gratitude to the Ukrainian servicemen, who are fighting in the east of Ukraine and thanks to whom "today we can be here, under a bright sun and a clean blue sky."