Facts

12:52 24.08.2019

President hopes Day of Peace soon to come to Ukraine

2 min read
President hopes Day of Peace soon to come to Ukraine

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said he believes that a new pivotal date will appear in a calendar of Ukraine, the day of peace comes to Ukraine.

"On this important day, we believe that a new, no less significant date will soon appear in the Ukrainian calendar. The specific date and month is not important in this case, because it will be the day, when peace comes, and my morning will begin with an SMS message that 1,000 boys and 1,001 girls were born in Ukraine over the past day. Happy Birthday, Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!" he said in the end of his speech on the occasion of Independence Day of Ukraine.

When opening his speech, the president said that every morning he receives a message from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informing on a number of shootings and servicemen killed in the area of joint forces operation.

"The figures can be different, but only one makes the morning good, when it is zero. Zero of shooting attacks, zero of losses," he said.

The president urged to express gratitude to the Ukrainian servicemen, who are fighting in the east of Ukraine and thanks to whom "today we can be here, under a bright sun and a clean blue sky."

Tags: #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:53 24.08.2019
Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

14:14 24.08.2019
Zelensky says Crimea's and Donbas occupation comparable to two children grabbed by your neighbour

Zelensky says Crimea's and Donbas occupation comparable to two children grabbed by your neighbour

13:38 24.08.2019
Zelensky grants citizenship of Ukraine to 11 foreign defenders of Donbas

Zelensky grants citizenship of Ukraine to 11 foreign defenders of Donbas

11:55 24.08.2019
Zelensky proclaims Aug 29 as Remembrance Day of Defenders of Ukraine's Independence

Zelensky proclaims Aug 29 as Remembrance Day of Defenders of Ukraine's Independence

18:02 23.08.2019
Zelensky, Ukrainian World Congress discuss need for further tightening political, sanction pressure on Russia

Zelensky, Ukrainian World Congress discuss need for further tightening political, sanction pressure on Russia

15:27 23.08.2019
Zelensky practically working alone during his first 100 days as president - Kravchuk

Zelensky practically working alone during his first 100 days as president - Kravchuk

14:34 23.08.2019
Zelensky asks Minsk for support - Lukashenko

Zelensky asks Minsk for support - Lukashenko

11:04 23.08.2019
No one will close down Veterans Ministry – Zelensky

No one will close down Veterans Ministry – Zelensky

15:19 22.08.2019
Boris Johnson assures Zelensky he will confirm his position about inappropriateness of returning Russia to G7 at G7 summit in France

Boris Johnson assures Zelensky he will confirm his position about inappropriateness of returning Russia to G7 at G7 summit in France

18:24 21.08.2019
Zelensky reshuffles pardons commission in office of president

Zelensky reshuffles pardons commission in office of president

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

President accepts congratulations on 28th anniversary of nation's independence from foreign leaders

U.S. congratulates Ukraine on 28th anniversary of nation's independence

Zelensky proclaims Aug 29 as Remembrance Day of Defenders of Ukraine's Independence

Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

LATEST

Occupation forces three times violate ceasefire in Donbas since morning – JFO HQ

President accepts congratulations on 28th anniversary of nation's independence from foreign leaders

G7 Ambassadors reaffirm commitment to help Ukraine on path of reforms

U.S. congratulates Ukraine on 28th anniversary of nation's independence

Russian servicemen Odintsov and Baranov to be pardoned in Ukraine - lawyer

Navalny's time in hospital counts towards sentence - court

Vyshinsky refuses to plead guilty, has not ask to be swapped

Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

Groysman sure Ukrainian flag to be raised above liberated Crimea and Donbas

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD