Facts

16:25 19.07.2019

Kyiv court extends Vyshinsky's arrest until Sept 19

1 min read
Kyiv court extends Vyshinsky's arrest until Sept 19

The Podilsky district court of Kyiv, at a meeting on Friday, extended for two months the measure of restraint in the form of detention to the chief editor of RIA Novosti-Ukraine Kirill Vyshinsky, accused by Ukrainian law enforcers of high treason.

The board of judges took this decision on Friday afternoon after returning from the deliberation room, thereby satisfying the motion of the state prosecution and refusing to satisfy the motion for mitigating the measure of restraint from arrest to a personal obligation filed earlier by Vyshinsky's defense, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Thus, the arrest of Vyshinsky has been extended until September 19.

Tags: #arrest #court #vyshinsky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:39 19.07.2019
Courts of Netherlands, Luxembourg turn down Gazprom's appeals Against enforcement of Stockholm arbitration award

Courts of Netherlands, Luxembourg turn down Gazprom's appeals Against enforcement of Stockholm arbitration award

12:37 19.07.2019
Russian ombudsman Moskalkova: Ukraine should free journalist Vyshinsky without preconditions

Russian ombudsman Moskalkova: Ukraine should free journalist Vyshinsky without preconditions

10:47 19.07.2019
Zelensky: We are ready to swap Vyshinsky for Sentsov, but want all our detainees back

Zelensky: We are ready to swap Vyshinsky for Sentsov, but want all our detainees back

10:31 19.07.2019
Zelensky's Office, in response to Russia's proposal, suggests releasing Vyshinsky and Sentsov simultaneously

Zelensky's Office, in response to Russia's proposal, suggests releasing Vyshinsky and Sentsov simultaneously

13:25 17.07.2019
Moscow court extends arrests of first six out of 24 Ukrainian sailors for 3 months

Moscow court extends arrests of first six out of 24 Ukrainian sailors for 3 months

10:04 16.07.2019
Kyiv court hearing on Vyshinsky case rescheduled for July 19

Kyiv court hearing on Vyshinsky case rescheduled for July 19

17:33 15.07.2019
Vyshinsky against being swapped, intends to seek acquittal in Ukrainian court - Moskalkova

Vyshinsky against being swapped, intends to seek acquittal in Ukrainian court - Moskalkova

15:40 15.07.2019
Kyiv court allows JKX to proceed with execution of London arbitration decision to recover $12 mln of damages

Kyiv court allows JKX to proceed with execution of London arbitration decision to recover $12 mln of damages

13:21 15.07.2019
Court lifts seizure of 415 real estate assets related to Kolomoisky

Court lifts seizure of 415 real estate assets related to Kolomoisky

18:14 12.07.2019
Italian court verdict for Markiv will be contested – Avakov

Italian court verdict for Markiv will be contested – Avakov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

Motor Sich Group sponsors 'DPR' terrorists for two years

NABU, SAPO raiding Bogdan Motors premises as part of probe into Defense Ministry embezzlement

ICU reports NABU raid in its Kyiv office, sees it as political pressure

Russian ombudsman Moskalkova: Ukraine should free journalist Vyshinsky without preconditions

LATEST

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

Zelensky dismisses Valeriy Chaly from post of Ukraine's envoy to U.S.

Motor Sich Group sponsors 'DPR' terrorists for two years

Hladkovsky promises to testify at NABU upon his return to Ukraine

European Parliament's resolution demonstrates Ukraine's continued support in fight against Russian aggression

Most Russians positive about Ukraine, one-fifth negative

Group of deputies asks Constitutional Court to declare unconstitutional laws on special status of Donbas, amnesty for collaborationists

Ukrainian pro-presidential party Servant of the People to make parallel vote count in Rada elections

Zelensky's Office hopes to form coalition with Holos, possibly with Batkivschyna

NABU, SAPO raiding Bogdan Motors premises as part of probe into Defense Ministry embezzlement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD