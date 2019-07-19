Kyiv court extends Vyshinsky's arrest until Sept 19

The Podilsky district court of Kyiv, at a meeting on Friday, extended for two months the measure of restraint in the form of detention to the chief editor of RIA Novosti-Ukraine Kirill Vyshinsky, accused by Ukrainian law enforcers of high treason.

The board of judges took this decision on Friday afternoon after returning from the deliberation room, thereby satisfying the motion of the state prosecution and refusing to satisfy the motion for mitigating the measure of restraint from arrest to a personal obligation filed earlier by Vyshinsky's defense, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Thus, the arrest of Vyshinsky has been extended until September 19.