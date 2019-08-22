Facts

11:27 22.08.2019

Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia could be exchanged for Baranov, Odintsov – lawyer

Russian citizens Maxim Odintsov and Alexander Baranov are being prepared for the exchange for Ukrainian political prisoners detained in Russia, lawyer Valentyn Rubin has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Yes, they are getting ready for a swap," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

The lawyer added that it is also about other citizens of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Rybin did not specify the terms of a possible exchange "We will know everything very soon."

Earlier on August 21, Russia-based Interfax reported, referring to an informed source, that five Ukrainian citizens, who have been convicted in Russia on various counts and put in the Moscow Lefortovo prison, may be transferred to the home country.

The Memorial human rights center said on August 20, the Lefortovo detention center in Moscow accepted parcels for the Ukrainians Volodymyr Balukh, Pavlo Hryb, Mykola Karpiuk, Stanyslav Klykh and Oleksandr Kolchenko.

