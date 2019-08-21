Facts

17:58 21.08.2019

Kononenko perplexed with NACP decision about his declaration, seeks to amend it, challenge part of decision

Kononenko perplexed with NACP decision about his declaration, seeks to amend it, challenge part of decision

First Deputy Head of the Block of Petro Poroshenko parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation Ihor Kononenko has said that he received a letter from Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) regarding the inspection of his declaration for 2015, while the declaration has information for 2017, and he does not see grounds for opening a criminal proceeding by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

"The catchy headlines are spreading in the media, with my name, millions of hryvnias and the phrase "criminal case." NACP refers to documents of 2017 that do not relate to the period under review at all. That is, now, in 2019, proceedings have been opened according to the declaration of 2015, which was checked taking into account the data of 2017," Kononenko wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He provided the details. So, one of the claims of the NACP, according to the lawmaker, concerns valuable movable property that is not subject to mandatory declaration. "Filling out the declaration, I decided to declare even that it is not necessary to declare. I believe that this is my right as the subject of declaration and the law does not prohibit to do this," he said.

Regarding the issue of the vehicle, Kononenko claimed that in 2015, he provided information on deregistration of the destroyed car, about which a certificate was issued from the Ministry of Internal Affairs indicating the date of registration of the car, and other details. According to the procedure, in 2016 the car was removed from the register.

Kononenko also explained the moment regarding the shares: "their value was indicated solely on the acquisition date due to the fact that at the time of filling out the declaration, there were no clarifications from the NACP regarding the correctness of filling in the data."

Speaking about the amount indicated in the media in the 2015 declaration (UAH 7.6 million), the lawmaker said that the decision of the NACP "does not contain this amount at all."

"According to the law, the declarant is given the opportunity of changing the declaration. I will do this. Therefore, I consider the application to open criminal proceedings, to put it mildly, premature, because it would be logical to register criminal proceedings after I take advantage of the right granted to me by the law to make changes and clarifications. I will start by correcting the error in the amount of UAH 1 hryvnia as income... I will add information about the daughter-in-law," he said, informing about his intentions.

In addition, he will appeal against the decision of the NACP to the extent that he does not agree.

