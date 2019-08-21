One more victim of Odesa hotel fire identified

One more victim of a fire in Odesa Tokyo Star hotel has been identified, two more are to be identified – a child and a man, the public relations department of the police in Odesa region reported on Wednesday.

So, it was established that a resident of Sumy region, a woman born in 1977, died.

"Measures to identify two more people – a child and a man – are under way," the police said.

Thus, the seven dead have been currently identified.

As reported, in Odesa on the night of Saturday, August 17, there was a fire in the Tokyo Star Hotel, resulting in nine deaths and 10 injuries.

On August 18, the police detained the owner of the hotel, Vadym Chorny.

On August 20, the Kyivsky district court of Odesa ruled a 60-day arrest of Chorny without a bail option.