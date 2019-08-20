Facts

16:46 20.08.2019

Court decides not to arrest ex-head of energy regulator in absentia – SAPO

Kyiv's Solomiansky district court has decided not to arrest in absentia former head of Ukraine's National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) Dmytro Vovk in the so-called "Rotterdam +" case, the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Solomiansky district court decided not to choose arrest as a measure of prevention," the SAPO said, recalling that the notice of suspicion was served to Vovk in absentia. The SAPO sought to arrest him in absentia.

The SAPO plans to file an appeal against this decision of the court.

As reported, the regulator at the end of April 2016 began using a new formula for determining tariffs for electricity for industrial users (Resolution No. 289 of March 3, 2016). The procedure, in particular, defined the price for coal according to the formula "price to the port of Rotterdam (API2) plus the cost of delivery to Ukraine)."

On August 8, NABU and SAPO served notices of suspicion to six people, including ex-head of the commission Dmytro Vovk and ex-member of the commission Volodymyr Yevdokymov. The suspects are charged with abuse of official position committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons in order to obtain undue benefits for other legal entities contrary to the interests of the service, entailing grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). DTEK employees were also notified of suspicion.

