14:38 20.08.2019

New Ambassador of France arrives in Ukraine

New Ambassador of France arrives in Ukraine

The new Ambassador of France to Ukraine, Etienne de Poncins, has arrived in Kyiv.

"I've safely arrived in Kyiv. My mission as the head of the French Embassy in Ukraine may begin," the diplomat wrote on Twitter.

Etienne de Poncins was appointed Ambassador of France to Ukraine on July 24. Prior to that, he worked as an inspector of the French Foreign Ministry, and in the European External Action Service, and was also the French ambassador to Kenya and Bulgaria.

The previous Ambassador of France to Ukraine, Isabelle Dumont, completed her work in Ukraine on July 27.

