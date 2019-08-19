Zelensky calls on Israel to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a call to recognize the Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people.

"Our peoples survived all the tragedies of recent history – the Holodomor and the Holocaust, World War II, the totalitarian Soviet regime… I appealed to the Israeli side to recognize the Holodomor as an act of genocide of the Ukrainian people," Zelensky said in a press statement on Monday in Kyiv after meeting with Netanyahu.