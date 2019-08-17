Facts

15:27 17.08.2019

Zelensky about fire in Odesa: Not only those guilty will take responsibility for crime, but also the owner of "so-called hotel"

Zelensky about fire in Odesa: Not only those guilty will take responsibility for crime, but also the owner of "so-called hotel"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the fire in the Odesa hotel and promised a fair punishment for those who are guilty of the tragedy.

"Odesa. 'Tokyo Star.' At night, we lost eight human lives. Ten people were injured, four of them are in critical condition. And this is not due to war and the enemy's shelling attacks. But because of criminal negligence and ignoring basic fire safety standards, due to neglect of human life. This will be put to an end," he wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

Zelensky noted that responsibility would be borne not only by those directly responsible for the fire. "Vadym Chorny, the owner of the so-called hotel, will take responsibility for it," the president promised.

He also noted that he would personally ensure that the punishment meets the norms of the law and the "requirements of justice," since one cannot put one's own profit above human life.

Zelensky expressed sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

"Thanks to the rescuers and the police. Special thanks to Odesa resident, who sheltered the rescued guests of that 'hotel,'" the president wrote.

As reported, in Odesa, in the early hours of Saturday, August 17, there was a fire in the Tokyo Star Hotel on 1 Vodoprovodna Street, killing eight people, and injuring another 10 people. According to the State Emergency Service, there are people in serious condition among the victims. According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, four of the victims are in critical condition.

Two foreigners and a child are among the victims.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman instructed to immediately begin large-scale inspections of vacation spots for citizens, especially hotels and resorts.

Information on Part 2 of Article 270 (violation of fire safety requirements established by law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine was entered in the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations.

Interfax-Ukraine
