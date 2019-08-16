Facts

19:00 16.08.2019

Prosecutors ask court to arrest Hrymchak, Ovdiyenko with bail right

2 min read
Prosecutors ask court to arrest Hrymchak, Ovdiyenko with bail right

The Desniansky District Court of Chernihiv has received requests from the prosecutor to select a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative to bail to Deputy Minister for Occupied Territories Yuriy Hrymchak and his assistant Ihor Ovdiyenko.

The prosecutor requests that Hrymchak and Ovdiyenko establish a bail in the amount of 6,690 minimum living wages for able-bodied persons (that is, UAH 13.4 million), the website of the "Judicial Authority" with reference to the press service of the court reported on Friday.

"According to the protocol of the automated distribution of the case between the judges, the indicated requests were distributed to the investigating judge Natalia Yuryevna Liamzina," it says.

Starting from July 1, 2019, the living wage in Ukraine increased to UAH 2,007 for able-bodied citizens.

As reported, Hrymchak and his assistant Ihor Ovdiyenko were detained in the evening of August 14. On August 15, they were notified of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud on an especially large scale).

According to the investigation, these persons took possession of other people's property by deception – they took money in a particularly large amount. They were exposed and detained after receiving part of the undue profit in the amount of $480,000.

Head of the Office of Special Investigations of the Prosecutor General's Office Serhiy Horbatiuk explained that a possible crime committed by Hrymchak was revealed during the investigation of the attack on activist Tetiana Chernovol (now the MP), but is not related to that crime.

Tags: #hrymchak #prosecutors
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:52 16.08.2019
Investigators suspect deputy minister Hrymchak of soliciting bribe

Investigators suspect deputy minister Hrymchak of soliciting bribe

12:33 15.08.2019
Culture ministry about Hrymchak case: we do not approve building construction or reconstruction projects in historically populated places

Culture ministry about Hrymchak case: we do not approve building construction or reconstruction projects in historically populated places

12:06 15.08.2019
Hrymchak, his accomplice soliciting bribe for influence on Culture Ministry, Kyiv City Administration officials – PGO

Hrymchak, his accomplice soliciting bribe for influence on Culture Ministry, Kyiv City Administration officials – PGO

10:06 15.08.2019
Hrymchak, his assistant solicit bribe for influence on court decisions – Prosecutor general

Hrymchak, his assistant solicit bribe for influence on court decisions – Prosecutor general

14:00 08.08.2019
Military prosecutors report on success in work, criticize Riaboshapka's position

Military prosecutors report on success in work, criticize Riaboshapka's position

15:00 01.05.2019
ORDLO residents, who get Russian passports, should be deprived of Ukrainian passports

ORDLO residents, who get Russian passports, should be deprived of Ukrainian passports

13:40 25.02.2019
Seven more Russian military officers notified of suspicion in attack on Ukrainian sailors in Kerch Strait

Seven more Russian military officers notified of suspicion in attack on Ukrainian sailors in Kerch Strait

17:06 20.07.2018
Prosecutors investigating purchase of outstaffing services by Kyivstar, Nova Poshta, subsidiaries of intl companies

Prosecutors investigating purchase of outstaffing services by Kyivstar, Nova Poshta, subsidiaries of intl companies

11:43 15.06.2018
Ukraine waiting for Russia to agree on UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas – Hrymchak

Ukraine waiting for Russia to agree on UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas – Hrymchak

19:00 11.06.2018
Hrymchak says he could be appointed head of Donetsk regional administration

Hrymchak says he could be appointed head of Donetsk regional administration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia's FSB terrorizing Ukrainian fishermen in Sea of Azov, using beatings to force confessions – SBU

Crimean activist Balukh taken to Moscow

Moscow City Courts upholds extended arrest of 24 Ukrainian sailors as lawful

Investigators suspect deputy minister Hrymchak of soliciting bribe

ICRC sends over 200 tonnes of food, medicines, construction materials to Donbas

LATEST

Russia's FSB terrorizing Ukrainian fishermen in Sea of Azov, using beatings to force confessions – SBU

Biopharma blood preparations producer to officially open fractionator plant in Kyiv region late Sept

Crimean activist Balukh taken to Moscow

Moscow City Courts upholds extended arrest of 24 Ukrainian sailors as lawful

SBU blocks illegal import of jewelry from temporarily occupied Crimea

Cabinet may consider entry of four national medical institutions in health care reform at next meeting - Suprun

Russian-led forces mount 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Jemilev comments on Erdogan's statement on Crimea

Digital government brand to be presented in Zaporizhia on Sept 27 – President's office

Court obliges NABU to open case about possible abuse of power by prosecutor general

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD