Prosecutors ask court to arrest Hrymchak, Ovdiyenko with bail right

The Desniansky District Court of Chernihiv has received requests from the prosecutor to select a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative to bail to Deputy Minister for Occupied Territories Yuriy Hrymchak and his assistant Ihor Ovdiyenko.

The prosecutor requests that Hrymchak and Ovdiyenko establish a bail in the amount of 6,690 minimum living wages for able-bodied persons (that is, UAH 13.4 million), the website of the "Judicial Authority" with reference to the press service of the court reported on Friday.

"According to the protocol of the automated distribution of the case between the judges, the indicated requests were distributed to the investigating judge Natalia Yuryevna Liamzina," it says.

Starting from July 1, 2019, the living wage in Ukraine increased to UAH 2,007 for able-bodied citizens.

As reported, Hrymchak and his assistant Ihor Ovdiyenko were detained in the evening of August 14. On August 15, they were notified of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud on an especially large scale).

According to the investigation, these persons took possession of other people's property by deception – they took money in a particularly large amount. They were exposed and detained after receiving part of the undue profit in the amount of $480,000.

Head of the Office of Special Investigations of the Prosecutor General's Office Serhiy Horbatiuk explained that a possible crime committed by Hrymchak was revealed during the investigation of the attack on activist Tetiana Chernovol (now the MP), but is not related to that crime.