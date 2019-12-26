Crimean Prosecutor's Office opens criminal proceedings due to launch of train communication from Russia to Crimea

The Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (ARC) on Wednesday registered a criminal investigation into the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine by the Grand Express company (Russian Federation), which organized the transportation by passenger train St. Petersburg - Simferopol.

The event is qualified as illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 1 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the press service of the ARC prosecutor's office said.

"In the course of the pretrial investigation, a legal assessment will be provided of the illegal actions of the carrier's company officials, as well as the illegal launch of railway communication between the Russian Federation and the Crimean peninsula, since such actions of the occupying country flagrantly violate the state sovereignty and territorial integrity," it says.