Investigators suspect deputy minister Hrymchak of soliciting bribe

Investigators have served a notice of suspicion to Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Yuriy Hrymchak under Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has said.

"On August 15, 2019, a deputy minister for temporarily occupied territories and internally displaced persons and his 'aide,' who were detained the day before, were served a notice of suspicion. The actions of these persons fall under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the NABU said on its Facebook page on the evening of Thursday, August 15.

According to investigators, these persons obtained other people's property by deception, in particular a large amount of money.

"They were exposed and detained immediately after they received part of an unlawful benefit on August 14, 2019, which was seized during the searches," the report said.