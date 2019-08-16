Facts

09:52 16.08.2019

Investigators suspect deputy minister Hrymchak of soliciting bribe

1 min read
Investigators suspect deputy minister Hrymchak of soliciting bribe

Investigators have served a notice of suspicion to Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Yuriy Hrymchak under Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has said.

"On August 15, 2019, a deputy minister for temporarily occupied territories and internally displaced persons and his 'aide,' who were detained the day before, were served a notice of suspicion. The actions of these persons fall under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the NABU said on its Facebook page on the evening of Thursday, August 15.

According to investigators, these persons obtained other people's property by deception, in particular a large amount of money.

"They were exposed and detained immediately after they received part of an unlawful benefit on August 14, 2019, which was seized during the searches," the report said.

Tags: #hrymchak #nabu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:14 15.08.2019
Court obliges NABU to open case about possible abuse of power by prosecutor general

Court obliges NABU to open case about possible abuse of power by prosecutor general

12:33 15.08.2019
Culture ministry about Hrymchak case: we do not approve building construction or reconstruction projects in historically populated places

Culture ministry about Hrymchak case: we do not approve building construction or reconstruction projects in historically populated places

12:06 15.08.2019
Hrymchak, his accomplice soliciting bribe for influence on Culture Ministry, Kyiv City Administration officials – PGO

Hrymchak, his accomplice soliciting bribe for influence on Culture Ministry, Kyiv City Administration officials – PGO

10:06 15.08.2019
Hrymchak, his assistant solicit bribe for influence on court decisions – Prosecutor general

Hrymchak, his assistant solicit bribe for influence on court decisions – Prosecutor general

10:45 12.08.2019
NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

13:48 10.08.2019
Court obliges NABU to open case against SBU head Hrytsak, his first deputy

Court obliges NABU to open case against SBU head Hrytsak, his first deputy

13:29 10.08.2019
NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

15:14 09.08.2019
NABU asking PGO to transfer Kyiv's district administrative court judges case to investigation by bureau

NABU asking PGO to transfer Kyiv's district administrative court judges case to investigation by bureau

12:00 09.08.2019
DTEK considers groundless NABU claims against holding's employees in 'Rotterdam+ formula' case

DTEK considers groundless NABU claims against holding's employees in 'Rotterdam+ formula' case

13:28 08.08.2019
NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ICRC sends over 200 tonnes of food, medicines, construction materials to Donbas

Ukraine's foreign ministry reiterates calls on Moscow to release Ukrainian political prisoners Kolchenko, Bekirov

Culture ministry about Hrymchak case: we do not approve building construction or reconstruction projects in historically populated places

Hrymchak, his accomplice soliciting bribe for influence on Culture Ministry, Kyiv City Administration officials – PGO

Taylor: Zelensky's proposal to expand Normandy Four interesting for U.S.

LATEST

SBU blocks illegal import of jewelry from temporarily occupied Crimea

Cabinet may consider entry of four national medical institutions in health care reform at next meeting - Suprun

Russian-led forces mount 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Jemilev comments on Erdogan's statement on Crimea

Digital government brand to be presented in Zaporizhia on Sept 27 – President's office

ICRC sends over 200 tonnes of food, medicines, construction materials to Donbas

Ukraine's foreign ministry reiterates calls on Moscow to release Ukrainian political prisoners Kolchenko, Bekirov

SAPO challenges preventive measures selected for two ex-officials of energy regulator suspected in 'Rotterdam+' case

Taylor: Zelensky's proposal to expand Normandy Four interesting for U.S.

Reports on denial of candidates for post of Ukrainian ambassador by U.S. untrue – FM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD