Court obliges NABU to open case about possible abuse of power by prosecutor general

Kyiv's Solomiansky district court has obliged the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to register criminal proceedings due to the fact of possible abuse of power by Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko.

According to the decision of the Solomiansky district court dated August 5, the text of which is posted in the unified public register of court rulings, investigating judge Maksym Vyshniak examined the complaint of Person_1 about the inactivity of the NABU director (failure to include information on criminal offenses in the unified register of pretrial investigations).

The complaint was about the fact that on October 13, 2018, Person_1 filed a criminal complaint with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy about committing the criminal offense under Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of authority or office) by the prosecutor general.

On February 1, 2019, the corresponding appeal was received by the NABU from the Verkhovna Rada committee on the prevention and combating of corruption, however, information about a criminal offense was not entered into the unified register of pretrial investigations.

Person_1 requested the court to reverse the decision of the NABU director to refuse to comply with the requirements of Article 214 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine upon receipt of an application about a criminal offense and oblige the NABU director to enter the specified information into the unified register of pretrial investigations.