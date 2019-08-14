Petition to annul budget financing of political parties reaches required 25,000 signatures

A petition for annulling the budget financing of political parties has reached required 25,000 signatures on the website of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The petition is posted on the website of the head of state on July 23, 2019. In the text, its initiator proposed repealing or suspending legislative acts providing for financing of political parties from the national budget, both those that passed the 5% barrier and those that gained only 2%.

"Since 2019, parties that did not enter the parliament will also receive a lot of money. Now, not only political forces that have overcome the 5% barrier, but also those that have gained 2%, will be financed at the state expense," the author of the petition said.

It is also noted that "in general, the Ukrainian people should spend about UAH 5.9 billion on the maintenance of these parties over the five years of activity of the Verkhovna Rada."

The website said 71 days are left until the end of the collection of signatures.

The status of the petition is currently pending.