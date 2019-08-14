Zelensky could visit Japan in Oct

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could visit Japan in October to participate in the enthronement ceremony of Naruhito as the Emperor of the country following the abdication of his father, Emperor Akihito.

"This visit is planning," Deputy Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President Vadym Prystaiko told Interfax-Ukraine.

A meeting of Zelensky with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the discussion of the situation in the eastern part of Ukraine are planned during the visit.