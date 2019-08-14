Facts

13:42 14.08.2019

Govt approves short-term visa abolishment agreement with Commonwealth of Dominica

Govt approves short-term visa abolishment agreement with Commonwealth of Dominica

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an agreement with the Commonwealth of Dominica on abolishment of visas for the period of staying up to 90 days.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported that the respective decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

According to the provisions of the agreement, citizens of the states of the parties to the agreement enter, stay and cross the territory of the state of the other party without visas, provided that the duration of their stay does not exceed 90 days in the period of 180 days.

At the same time, it is stipulated that if citizens of the signatory states intend to enter for a period of more than 90 days, regardless of the purpose of the trip, they must obtain a visa, which is issued without paying a fee, at the diplomatic mission or consulate of the state of the other party before entering its territory.

Interfax-Ukraine
