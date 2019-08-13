Ukrainian TV regulator welcomes Latvia's Megogo Live channel

National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine has added Megogo Live TV to the list of foreign channels, which content meet the requirements of the European Convention on Transfrontier Television and Ukrainian legislation.

According to the regulator, Megogo Live entertainment-based channel broadcast 24 hours a day in English, Russian and Ukrainian. There were no traces of advertising or other commercial information during the monitoring of the channel.

The channel will broadcast entertainment, cultural, music programs and news, reality shows, sport events, TV shows and films.

Megogo LLC has permission for transfrontier broadcast of Megogo Live issued by the Latvian National Council of Electronic Media for a term by May 15, 2029.

Megogo is one of the largest video services in Eastern Europe for watching online video and TV. The monthly audience of the service is 40 million unique users in the CIS countries. The catalog of the resource includes over 77,000 videos, in particular, more than 5,000 feature films and serials, more than 1,500 cartoons, about 45,000 television shows, concerts and music videos, as well as over 20,000 news programs.