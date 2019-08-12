Facts

Ukraine in Geneva will take part in conference of Convention on Intl Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has authorized the head of the relevant department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Volodymyr Domashlinets, to participate in the negotiations and decision-making at the 18th conference of the parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora in Geneva (Switzerland) on August 17-28.

"To authorize the head for wildlife protection of the biodiversity and biosafety department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine, Domashlinets Volodymyr Hryhorovych to participate in negotiations and decision-making at the 18th meeting of the conference of the parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, which will be held in Geneva on August 17-28," according to presidential decree No. 243/2019-rp dated August 12.

Zelensky approved the directives for participation of Ukraine's representative in this meeting.

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) was adopted in 1973.

