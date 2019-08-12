Facts

Lie-detector may be used during next questioning of Poroshenko – SBI director

 State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Director Roman Truba has said the next questioning of ex-President Petro Poroshenko may be conducted with the assistance of lie-detecting equipment.

"We don't rule out that the next interrogation could take place with the use of lie-detecting equipment. There is nothing awful about this. All our employees take lie-detector tests every year," Truba said on his Telegram channel.

Truba said Poroshenko was questioned for two hours on Monday about possible tax evasion involving the acquisition of the Pryamiy TV channel.

Unidentified people near SBI tried to hit Poroshenko with eggs when he left the SBI building on Monday.

Rallies were held for and against Poroshenko before and after he was questioned.

Unnamed men who obviously want Poroshenko to face criminal charges threw eggs at him when he was leaving the SBI building, but the eggs mainly hit journalists. Police intervened, but the hooligans escaped.

Poroshenko, who was accompanied by his son Mykhailo and daughter Yevhenia, was unhurt.

As reported, on July 25, four unknown men attempted to assault Poroshenko after he was questioned in Kyiv. The men escaped.

