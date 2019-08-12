Facts

12:26 12.08.2019

Zelensky appoints Vitaliy Bunechko as Zhytomyr region's governor

Zelensky appoints Vitaliy Bunechko as Zhytomyr region's governor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Vitaliy Bunechko as head of Zhytomyr Regional State Administration.

The president introduced the new governor during a working trip to Zhytomyr region on Monday.

"Let me introduce the new head of Zhytomyr Regional State Administration – Vitaliy Bunechko," Zelensky said while meeting with local authorities and activists of Zhytomyr region.

After this, the president handed the governor's card over to Bunechko.

The appointee in turn promised that his work would be based on the principles of openness and publicity.

"We will destroy corruption ... we expect investors – both foreign and local ones – in Zhytomyr region," Bunechko added.

Since June 24, the governor's duties in Zhytomyr region had temporarily been performed by Yaroslav Lahuta.

Bunechko, born in 1973, graduated from the National Academy of the Security Service of Ukraine (PhD in Law). According to media reports, he worked as first deputy head of the Main Directorate (based in Mariupol) of the Security Service of Ukraine in Donetsk region.

