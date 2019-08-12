Too early to talk about completion of investigation into Dusseldorf+ case – Kholodnytsky

Expert examinations are underway within the Dusseldorf+ case and it is too early to talk about the completion of the investigation, Nazar Kholodnytsky, the head of the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), has said.

"I have the same attitude as the prosecutor towards Rotterdam and Dusseldorf+, I want to see reasonable evidence that these formulas are crimes, or they are not. As for Rotterdam+, we have reached the stage when we can begin arguing that there is a crime in this formula. As for Dusseldorf+, the investigation is ongoing," he said.

He noted that a week ago he heard the state of the investigation into this case.

"We are also awaiting the conclusion of experts and the collection of all evidence. As of now, it is too early to talk about its completion," Kholodnytsky said.

Director of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk said that there is a significant difference in these cases, since the agencies that set the tariffs are different and the beneficiaries of obtaining possible illegal profits from these formulas are also different.