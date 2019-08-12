Facts

10:03 12.08.2019

Too early to talk about completion of investigation into Dusseldorf+ case – Kholodnytsky

1 min read
Too early to talk about completion of investigation into Dusseldorf+ case – Kholodnytsky

Expert examinations are underway within the Dusseldorf+ case and it is too early to talk about the completion of the investigation, Nazar Kholodnytsky, the head of the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), has said.

"I have the same attitude as the prosecutor towards Rotterdam and Dusseldorf+, I want to see reasonable evidence that these formulas are crimes, or they are not. As for Rotterdam+, we have reached the stage when we can begin arguing that there is a crime in this formula. As for Dusseldorf+, the investigation is ongoing," he said.

He noted that a week ago he heard the state of the investigation into this case.

"We are also awaiting the conclusion of experts and the collection of all evidence. As of now, it is too early to talk about its completion," Kholodnytsky said.

Director of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk said that there is a significant difference in these cases, since the agencies that set the tariffs are different and the beneficiaries of obtaining possible illegal profits from these formulas are also different.

Tags: #kholodnytsky #sapo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:45 12.08.2019
NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

13:29 10.08.2019
NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

13:28 08.08.2019
NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

14:25 01.08.2019
NABU searching UkSATSE, residences of its employees

NABU searching UkSATSE, residences of its employees

12:58 19.07.2019
NABU, SAPO raiding Bogdan Motors premises as part of probe into Defense Ministry embezzlement

NABU, SAPO raiding Bogdan Motors premises as part of probe into Defense Ministry embezzlement

18:02 09.07.2019
NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

10:46 09.07.2019
SAPO agrees charges against minister, several governors – Kholodnytsky

SAPO agrees charges against minister, several governors – Kholodnytsky

17:53 10.06.2019
Poroshenko has no procedural status in cases opened after Kriuchkov's claims – SAPO chief

Poroshenko has no procedural status in cases opened after Kriuchkov's claims – SAPO chief

10:44 03.06.2019
Court freezes property of persons implicated in 'Allerov case' under request of SAPO

Court freezes property of persons implicated in 'Allerov case' under request of SAPO

13:14 31.05.2019
Zelensky meets with heads of NABU, SAPO, guarantees independence of anti-corruption bodies

Zelensky meets with heads of NABU, SAPO, guarantees independence of anti-corruption bodies

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

Court detains ex-member of NCER Yevdokymov for two months with right to UAH 2 mln bail

Zelensky appoints head of SBU department for counterintelligence protection of state interests in information security

New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

First meeting of new parliament to take place on Aug 29

LATEST

OSCE says self-proclaimed authorities in Luhansk region distribute "LPR passports"

NSDC defines reform model for Ukroboronprom, reaches consent on state concern audit

Court detains ex-member of NCER Yevdokymov for two months with right to UAH 2 mln bail

Zelensky appoints head of SBU department for counterintelligence protection of state interests in information security

Court obliges NABU to open case against SBU head Hrytsak, his first deputy

Український курсант вперше став найкращим закордонним випускником Королівської академії сухопутних військ Великої Британії

Over 12,500 foreigners not allowed to Ukraine since year start – Border Service

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas six times

Ukraine allows Russian plane in its airspace for half an hour to let it fly around thunderstorm

New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD