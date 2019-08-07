Facts

15:16 07.08.2019

Zelensky arrives in Turkey

Zelensky arrives in Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Turkey, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Andrii Sybiha has said.

"The first official visit of Zelensky to the Turkish Republic has begun – the intense program and important meetings are ahead!" Sybiha wrote in his Twitter blog.

He posted a photo from the arrival of Zelensky.

As reported, Zelensky on August 7 and August 8, 2019 is to visit Turkey. During his visit in Ankara Zelensky is to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and representatives of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities. The Ukrainian president is to meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I in Istanbul.

