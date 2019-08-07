Facts

09:17 07.08.2019

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire nine times in Donbas

2 min read
Russia's hybrid military forces mounted nine attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, four Ukrainian soldiers reported as killed in action, and one was wounded in action, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On August 6, the armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire nine times. Of these, once using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements – 120 mm mortars. The enemy also shelled our defenders using the armament of the APC, grenade launchers of various systems, and large-caliber machine guns and small arms... As a result of enemy shelling, four servicemen were killed and one was injured," the headquarters said on its Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group, the enemy mounted six attacks on the JFO positions: near Bohdanivka using APC armament, an anti-tank grenade launcher, a heavy machine gun and small arms; twice near Pavlopil using a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and a heavy machine gun; twice near Vodiane using small arms; and near Lebedynske using small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Sever operational-tactical group, Ukrainian positions were shelled three times: twice near Maiske using automatic grenade launchers and small arms; near Yuzhne using a 120 mm mortar, as well as grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms.

"Since the beginning of the current day, no shelling of the JFO positions has been recorded. The joint forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, while observing the conditions of the ceasefire," the headquarters added.

