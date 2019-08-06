Lithuania, following Estonia, seeks non-recognition in Brussels of Russian passports given to ORDLO residents

Lithuanian diplomats are asking the European Union not to recognize Russian passports issued to residents of Russia-occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) and, if that's not possible, could take unilateral actions, Lithuania's Foreign Ministry has said.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry has told the Baltic News Service that it is currently waiting for a coordinated response at the level of the EU. It added that it had voiced its position not to recognize such passports repeatedly at different international gatherings.

If it's impossible to come to an agreement, the ministry said Lithuania would act unilaterally.

On August 5, Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the decision to not recognize the passports issued by the Russian Federation to the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions after April 24, 2019, if the user of the passport was previously not a Russian citizen.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said he was convinced EU countries, as well as the entire international community, would take a similar decision.

"It is our duty to continue to actively support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," he said.

Estonia earlier decided not to recognize the passports of the Russian Federation issued in Crimea and Sevastopol to local residents after March 18, 2014, if the user of the passport was previously not a Russian citizen.