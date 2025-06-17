Interfax-Ukraine
11:36 17.06.2025

Displacement of Ukrainians should not be seen as permanent loss of human capital – UNHCR rep

Displacement of Ukrainians should not be seen as permanent loss of human capital – UNHCR rep

The displacement of Ukrainians, both internal and external, should not be viewed as a permanent loss of human capital, said Karolina Lindholm Billing, Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Ukraine.

She said this during the Human Capital Dimension at the URC 2025: Focusing on Return and Recovery forum, held Tuesday in Kyiv.

According to her, 61% of Ukrainians abroad say they hope to return to Ukraine. She also noted that 1.3 million Ukrainians have already returned home since the summer of 2022.

Currently, she said, 5.6 million Ukrainians are officially registered as refugees abroad, while nearly 10 million are in a state of temporary displacement.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, emphasized that there is no distinction in Ukraine between displaced persons and local residents – particularly in terms of access to education and healthcare. However, he noted the need to pay closer attention to the specific challenges displaced persons face in terms of housing and employment opportunities.

