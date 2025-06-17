Enemy uses 175 drones, more than 15 cruise missiles on Kyiv – authorities

Russian troops used 175 drones and more than 15 cruise missiles, at least two ballistic missiles, against Kyiv, said head of the City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

"This night in Kyiv and its environs the enemy used 175 drones, more than 14 cruise missiles, and at least two ballistic missiles," he wrote.

According to him, the nature of the damage is direct fire on residential buildings. Missiles were from the upper floors to the basement.

"We are dealing with a psypath enemy. But our soldiers were doing and are doing everything possible to prevent the threat. I thank everyone who is on combat duty today defending the capital!" Tkachenko noted, adding that the Air Force will report information about the repulse of the combined attack.