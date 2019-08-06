Volker requests meeting with Surkov – political expert

The United States has proposed arranging a bilateral meeting between Department of State Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker and Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov, Center for Current Policy Director Alexei Chesnakov said.

"U.S. Department of State Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker has filed a request for a meeting with Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov," Chesnakov told journalists no Tuesday.

As reported, Surkov and Volker have been discussing a settlement in Donbas since August 2017.

An informed source told Interfax that the U.S. has proposed that Surkov and Volker meet at the end of August.

"Kurt Volker has proposed arranging a meeting with Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov at the end of August," the source said.

Russia has not yet confirmed the dates of such a meeting, he said.