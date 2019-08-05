Russia-led forces violate ceasefire six times in Donbas, no causalities reported – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted six attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, no Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded or killed in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The Russia-led armed groups and its mercenaries violated the ban on the use of any weapon six times. Of these, one time is with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements – 82mm mortars. There were no casualties from the Ukrainian side over the past day," the press center said on its Facebook page on Monday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group, the enemy mounted six attacks at the positions of the Joint Forces near Verkhniotoretske using from an 82mm caliber mortar, twice in the area of Pisky using small arms, twice near Lebedynske using small arms, and near Vodiane using a heavy machine gun and small arms.

"Since the beginning of this day, the enemy has shelled the positions of the Joint Forces twice," the headquarters added.

In the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group, the enemy once attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Vodiane using small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Sever operational-tactical group, the enemy fired once using small arms at the positions of the Ukrainian military near Yuzhne.