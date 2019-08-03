Trump could accept proposal to take part in talks on Donbas – U.S. Special Representative

Kurt Volker, the Special Representative of the U.S. Department of State for Ukraine Negotiations, did not rule out that U.S. President Donald Trump will accept the proposal to participate in the negotiations aimed at settling the conflict in Donbas, if Russia shows the willingness of stopping the conflict.

He said in an interview with Tyzhden.ua published on Friday that he is confident that if there are signs that Russia is serious and ready to really end the conflict, it is very important for President Trump. The format is less important than filling, Volker said. But if the meeting was useful, the United States would certainly have considered such an option. And if a new format were created, in which the United States and someone else, such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, would be involved, the United States is also ready to support these meetings, Volker said.

At the same time, the diplomat expressed doubt that the negotiating parties would have been able to maintain a "high degree of involvement" for a long time, as is the case within the Normandy Four – the level of the President or Secretary of State.

At the same time, the U.S. special representative also spoke in favor of direct contact between the presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation.