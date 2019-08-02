Facts

16:01 02.08.2019

German ambassador at meeting with Danyliuk expresses support for Ze!Team reforms

German ambassador at meeting with Danyliuk expresses support for Ze!Team reforms

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksandr Danyliuk has met German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen to discuss bilateral cooperation issues.

"Feldhusen expressed support for reforms started by the team of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ze!Team), specifically those to reform the security and defense sector," the NSDC's press service said on Friday.

Feldhusen also said bilateral ties with Ukraine would continue to develop, the press service reported.

