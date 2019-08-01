Hnutove checkpoint resumes operations, more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid from ICRC heading to ORDLO

Hnutove checkpoint (Mariupol Town Council, Donetsk region) has resumed its work, the Donetsk-Luhansk Regional State Border Service of Ukraine has reported.

As reported, the checkpoint in Hnutove, near the town of Mariupol, Donetsk region, was temporarily closed since 2 p.m. Wednesday and the red alert was in place following a decision by the commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces, Lieut. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky. Dry grass was burning within immediate proximity of the checkpoint. Fire caused unexploded ammunition to detonate, thus posing a real threat to the life and health of the civilian population crossing the dividing line.

"On Thursday, all checkpoints on the disengagement line began work on time and are operating normally," the message posted on the Facebook page says.

In addition, humanitarian aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) entered through the Novotroyitske checkpoint to the territory temporarily beyond the control of Ukraine. In general, a cargo weighing 104.69 tonnes was registered.