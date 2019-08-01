Facts

13:03 01.08.2019

New Ukrainian govt to be formed after Rada starts work in Sept

1 min read
New Ukrainian govt to be formed after Rada starts work in Sept

A new composition of the Ukrainian government will be endorsed shortly after the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, starts work, the Ukrainian president's representative to the government Andriy Gerus, said on Thursday.

"Everything will be very quick. I think a new government will be formed on the first or second day of the parliament's work. I am convinced of that," Gerus said on the TV channel 1+1.

He said he expected the parliament to gather for its first meeting within the first days of September.

Asked whether the Holos party could join a coalition with the parliamentary majority, Gerus replied, "If Holos wishes to join, it could enter the coalition on the first day of the new parliament."

Parties that might wish to join a future coalition could reach a number of agreements in August so as not to lose time later, he said.

"We don't have too much time. The country needs quick change so that the public feels a positive effect from reforms that need to be carried out quickly," Gerus said.

Quick decisions and steps will be made every day so as to move ahead, he said.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #gerus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:55 25.07.2019
Razumkov: First Rada meeting of 9th convocation may be held in late August, early September

Razumkov: First Rada meeting of 9th convocation may be held in late August, early September

09:45 25.07.2019
Groysman counts on speedy convening of first Rada meeting, formation of new Cabinet

Groysman counts on speedy convening of first Rada meeting, formation of new Cabinet

15:45 23.07.2019
More than 20 agrarian businessmen pass to Rada

More than 20 agrarian businessmen pass to Rada

11:25 23.07.2019
Rada Deputy Speaker should work in Ukraine's interests

Rada Deputy Speaker should work in Ukraine's interests

11:46 19.07.2019
Zelensky's envoy in government proposes spending funds from special duties on imports of Russian diesel fuel and liquefied gas on subsidies

Zelensky's envoy in government proposes spending funds from special duties on imports of Russian diesel fuel and liquefied gas on subsidies

16:34 18.07.2019
Ukrainian govt introduces duty on imports of Russian diesel, liquefied gas

Ukrainian govt introduces duty on imports of Russian diesel, liquefied gas

18:57 05.07.2019
IMF mission may arrive in Ukraine in August

IMF mission may arrive in Ukraine in August

18:00 02.07.2019
Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

12:26 02.07.2019
Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

11:29 02.07.2019
Groysman: I will seek prime minister's seat if his Ukrainian Strategy elected to parliament

Groysman: I will seek prime minister's seat if his Ukrainian Strategy elected to parliament

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko interrogated at SBI as witness in case of possible violations during land lease

Consideration of claims in court on problem electoral districts may affect voting results

NABU searching UkSATSE, residences of its employees

Sporadic ceasefire violations in Donbas not a breach of agreements, political speculation unwarranted

CEC head Slipachuk hopes final results of parliamentary elections to be announced by Aug 5

LATEST

Klitschko interrogated at SBI as witness in case of possible violations during land lease

Police discover large cache of weapons in Luhansk region

British Ambassador Judith Gough completes her 4-year tour in Ukraine

Consideration of claims in court on problem electoral districts may affect voting results

Denisova summoned to PGO for questioning

Hnutove checkpoint resumes operations, more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid from ICRC heading to ORDLO

Zelensky fires SBU head in Zaporizhia region Khilko

Rozenko doesn't intend to remain uninvolved in political life after completion of work in government

Court twice refuses to arrest Yushchenko's houses, café and land in Bezradychi

President calls for speeding up road maintenance in Cherkasy region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD