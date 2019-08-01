New Ukrainian govt to be formed after Rada starts work in Sept

A new composition of the Ukrainian government will be endorsed shortly after the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, starts work, the Ukrainian president's representative to the government Andriy Gerus, said on Thursday.

"Everything will be very quick. I think a new government will be formed on the first or second day of the parliament's work. I am convinced of that," Gerus said on the TV channel 1+1.

He said he expected the parliament to gather for its first meeting within the first days of September.

Asked whether the Holos party could join a coalition with the parliamentary majority, Gerus replied, "If Holos wishes to join, it could enter the coalition on the first day of the new parliament."

Parties that might wish to join a future coalition could reach a number of agreements in August so as not to lose time later, he said.

"We don't have too much time. The country needs quick change so that the public feels a positive effect from reforms that need to be carried out quickly," Gerus said.

Quick decisions and steps will be made every day so as to move ahead, he said.