14:35 31.07.2019

Lukashenko, Zelensky agree on reciprocal visits

Lukashenko, Zelensky agree on reciprocal visits

 Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Belarus at any time and in any format, the press service for the Belarusian leader said following a phone call between the two presidents.

"Alexander Lukashenko has invited the Ukrainian president to pay a visit to Belarus at any time and in any format. Volodymyr Zelensky gladly accepted this invitation," the press service said in a statement.

Zelensky, in turn, reiterated the invitation to the Belarusian leader to pay a visit to Ukraine as part of the second Belarusian-Ukrainian Forum of Regions to take place in Zhytomyr this October. "Lukashenko accepted the invitation, noting that as the initiator and co-creator of this event, he sees that it is highly efficient and beneficial for the economies of both countries," the statement said.

In addition, Zelensky gave Lukashenko details of the situation in Donbas and thanked him for organizing an efficient negotiating venue and for the general role Belarus plays in the settlement of this conflict.

"The Belarusian leader, in turn, assured [Zelensky] that Minsk will continue making every possible effort to settle the situation in the region and that Ukraine can always count on Belarus as a country committed to peace initiatives and processes," the statement said.

