11:32 30.07.2019

Poroshenko vows not to fight for any positions

European Solidarity Party leader and ex-President Petro Poroshenko (2014 to 2019) has said he has no intention of fighting for any positions in the new government, adding that he is inclined to work constructively with the new authorities and intends to defend Ukraine's European future.

"I see myself firmly as a person who supports Ukraine. You don't have any doubt that I'm not fighting for any positions? I'm not fighting for them. They don't interest me. I had the highest position in my life, about which a Ukrainian can only dream ... In this case, my motivation is completely the same, to protect Ukraine's European future," Poroshenko said in an interview with the Kyiv-based Ukrayinska Pravda ezine published on Tuesday evening.

Poroshenko said he was confident in the political future of European solidarity because "the movement of our country is towards the EU, NATO and the protection of values."

"Our achievements over the past five years were supported by far more than the 1.2 million people who voted for us," he added.

"In the parliamentary-presidential republic, parliament has a lot of tools. Our faction has both experienced parliamentarians and people who were elected to parliament for the first time. They know at what price results were achieved during the previous five years. They are ready to act effectively in this direction. We have accumulated a large number of bills, regulations and road maps, according to which we must continue this work," Poroshenko said.

When asked whether he was constructively inclined towards a single-party majority, he answered affirmatively.

"I'm not an oppositionist by nature, but pro-Ukrainian. I have repeatedly ... said that we must stand united on the foreign policy front. Even during the parliamentary campaign, even when we have very tough internal political confrontations domestically," Poroshenko said.

At the same time, he said that in the event of a reversal of the country's foreign policy, his political forces would come to power in tough opposition."

"The single-party majority creates opportunities. If our movement is stopped, then we will definitely be in tough opposition to attempts to turn the country back towards Russia. An example would be attempts to destroy the energy independence of our state, which we have seen during the first negotiations with Russia. Attempts to destroy decentralization ... We know how not to fall into the trap of parliament, and we will strongly protest against this," Poroshenko said.

The ex-president said European Solidarity's results at the snap parliamentary elections are linked with the fact that dozens of similar political parties with similar programs and low ratings had been running for parliament. "They understood that they had no chance, but were guided either by their own ambitions or by any other motivations. They ran and split 15% to 20% of the votes," he said.

Poroshenko said he holds no grudges against Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, although he does not approve of his choice to go to the polls with his own political force. Poroshenko said, "From a political point of view, it was suicide." Poroshenko says he sees criticisms from Groysman as "solely technological recommendations."

Poroshenko declared his readiness to support Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in the upcoming local elections, but said he had not discussed the topic at length.

"If Klitschko wishes to join European Solidarity, I think it will benefit him, and we will gladly consider this. I spoke with him by phone, but we did not discuss local elections," Poroshenko said.

Tags: #elections #poroshenko
