12:17 12.07.2025

Poroshenko condemns searches of anti-corruption activist Shabunin as 'broad offensive' by authorities

Poroshenko condemns searches of anti-corruption activist Shabunin as 'broad offensive' by authorities
Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has condemned the searches targeting Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), calling them part of a broader offensive by the authorities against anti-corruption institutions.

"I see the searches of Vitaliy as something much bigger – a manifestation of the authorities' full-scale offensive, using a judiciary and law enforcement mafia reminiscent of [ex-official] Portnov, aimed at covering up those profiting from the war," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

He emphasized that while people may have differing views on Shabunin's activities, there had always been dialogue between them. Poroshenko also expressed gratitude to Shabunin for his role in helping establish an independent anti-corruption infrastructure during Poroshenko's presidency.

"This is part of a broader trend: the blocking of the appointment of the new head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), the outrageous legislative proposal to amnesty those who committed crimes in defense procurement... Unfortunately, it is also part of an effort to build an authoritarian regime in Ukraine, which threatens our European integration. This is a challenge that demands a united response from civil society and our international partners," he said.

As reported earlier, Shabunin has been formally notified of suspicion for evading military service and fraud.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center believes Shabunin may already be in custody, with a pre-trial detention hearing expected soon. His current whereabouts are unknown.

