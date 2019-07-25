E-bracelet put on Yefremov

Facts

An electronic control device has been put on former head of the Party of Regions faction in the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Yefremov, who had just left the detention facility in Starobelsk (Luhansk region), said his lawyer Yevhen Solodko.

"Yes, after changing the preventive measure and leaving the detention facility, they put the bracelet on," the lawyer told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

As reported, on July 22, the Kyiv Court of Appeal, at the request of the defense, changed the measure of restraint to Yefremov from detention to 24-hour house arrest.

Yefremov was detained on suspicion of encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine in Kyiv on July 30, 2016. He is also charged with supporting the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" ("LPR").

In addition, he is accused of organizing the seizure of the building of the Luhansk Regional State Administration in spring 2014, of complicity in the seizure of the building of the SBU State Security Service in Luhansk region and of deliberate actions to change the borders of the territory and state border of Ukraine.

He is also charged with organizational and other assistance to the creation and activities of the terrorist organization "LPR" and state treason.

