Court extends Yefremov arrest for another 2 months - Prosecutor General's Office

Starobilsk District Court of Luhansk region has extended the measure of restraint in the form of arrest to former head of the parliamentary faction of the Party of Regions, Oleksandr Yefremov, until August 17.

"The Starobilsk District Court of Luhansk region has extended the measure of restraint (detention) to the accused Yefremov for another 2 months - through August 17, 2019," the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine reported on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

As reported, Yefremov on July 30, 2016 was detained on suspicion of threatening Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty in an airport in Kyiv. He is also charged with supporting the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and the illegal acquisition of property belonging to Luhanskvuhillia.

The Starobilsk District Court of Luhansk region is currently hearing the case on charges of Yefremov in complicity with terrorists, encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and high treason.

Yefremov is suspected of organizing the seizure of the building of Luhansk Regional State, supporting a foreign organization to conduct disruptive activities against Ukraine and supporting and establishing a terrorist organization - the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic."