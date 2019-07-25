Volker, Tymoshenko discuss results of parliamentary elections, reforms implementation
During the visit to Kyiv, Kurt Volker, the Special Representative of the U.S. State Department for Ukraine Negotiations, has discussed with leader of the Batkivschyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko the preliminary results of the early parliamentary elections and the possibilities for holding reforms.
Tymoshenko and Volker also discussed anti-corruption issues and bilateral cooperation between the United States and Ukraine, the party's website said on Thursday.