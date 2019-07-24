Facts

16:16 24.07.2019

SBI director hopes Poroshenko will come in for questioning on Thurs, July 25

SBI director hopes Poroshenko will come in for questioning on Thurs, July 25

Roman Truba, the director of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), hopes that the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will come in for questioning at the SBI on Thursday, July 25.

Poroshenko "unexpectedly" came to the SBI, he said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"The ex-president requested to conduct his interrogation today, and not on July 25, as determined by the investigator, in connection with the long-term vacation," the director of the SBI wrote.

In this regard, Truba said: "I respect witnesses' time: we were sympathetic to the workload of the ex-president during the election campaign. I hope that he will also understand the work of our investigators and come tomorrow for questioning."

The director of the SBI stressed that Poroshenko's lawyers had the opportunity to contact the investigator and directly agree on the date of the interrogation. "You don't need to come to the director of the SBI for this," noted Truba.

He also stressed that he would not interfere in the course of the pretrial investigation and indicate when and who should be interrogated.

