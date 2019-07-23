Facts

18:18 23.07.2019

Ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Veselovsky: Many Donbas residents who live Russia will return home after end of war

Ukraine's envoy to the European Union (2008-2010), Deputy Foreign Minister (2005-2008) Andriy Veselovsky says he is sure that many Ukrainians who had been living in Donetsk and Luhansk regions before 2014 and had to move to Russian territory as a result of Russian aggression, will return home after the conflict is over.

"I have no doubt that when we win our game, many of them will think twice and return home, to Ukraine," Veselovsky said in an interview for Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, many of them have retained Ukrainian citizenship, for which they are suffering.

"We know that in the first weeks of the war, a large number of people from Donetsk and Luhansk regions left for Russia because of fear or because of the proximity of the border and now remain there. And for them this is a real problem, since their Ukrainian citizenship, despite that is recognized, but they are being bullied there. They are 'plagued' at people's level there," the diplomat explained.

Commenting on the expansion of the simplified procedure for granting Russian citizenship to Ukrainian citizens throughout the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, he said such actions should be punished.

