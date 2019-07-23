Ex-Prime Minister Yatsenyuk sues blogger Schneider to defend honor, dignity

Kyiv's Desniansky district court has opened proceedings to meet a claim filed by former Prime Minister of Ukraine, leader of the People's Front Party Arseniy Yatsenyuk against blogger Mykhailo Schneider about the protection of honor, dignity and business reputation.

On July 4, the automated distribution of court cases assigned this case to Desniansky district court judge Valeriya Babko, the court's website said.

A preparatory hearing on the case is scheduled for August 15, 2019, it is to begin at 10:30 a.m. Kyiv time, will be held at 5v Mayakovsky Avenue (hall No. 20), Kyiv.

Earlier, Ukrainian blogger Mykhailo Schneider on the Facebook page criticized the Wall project on the Russian-Ukrainian state border, for the implementation of which funds were allocated from the state budget. "These are fresh photos of Yatsenyuk's notorious 'Wall' project. The wall for the construction of which they have already allocated more than a billion hryvnias. The pillars and some barbed wire. Impressive, isn't it, friends?" the blogger said.

As reported, the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) on June 13, 2019, reported on the transfer materials to Kyiv's Darnytsky district court, which is to consider the indictment on the merits in the case of embezzlement of public funds allocated under the 'Wall' project on the Ukrainian-Russian border, which caused damage to the state estimated at UAH 16.688 million.

Charges were brought against eight persons: three officials of the State Border Service of Ukraine, three directors of the contracting firms and two intermediaries.